Lifestyle Toke tools: Stylish cannabis accessories you’ll actually want to display Lisa Felepchuk Who says your stash can't be stylish? (Courtesy YewYewShop via Instagram)

There’s no arguing that your current arsenal of weed tools gets the job done. They pack, they light, they burn—they succeed in getting you high. But can you honestly say you proudly leave these pieces on your coffee table for all to see, or do they give off unkempt frat house vibes?

It’s okay if they do—we’re here to help.

There comes a point in life when you start making a conscious decision to choose beauty and functionality in cannabis paraphernalia; handsome bongs and aesthetically-pleasing pipes are no exception.

We dug deep to find over a dozen attractive pieces from cool cannabis brands that value performance just as much as design. From bongs to pipes to lighters, and everything in between, here are our top picks to help elevate your sessions.

Yew Yew’s geometric glass bong

Swap your existing bong for this piece of art. The sleek, semicircle design complements the square base, so it won’t topple easily, and the rounded mouthpiece offers a smooth hit time and time again.

This New York-designed sculptural bong comes in a variety of glass finishes, including transparent blue and amber, as well as opaque options like mint green and cow print.

Shop: Sunset glass bong by Yew Yew

Edie Parker’s neon storage case

The tropical fruit hues of this 100% acrylic storage case easily score 10/10. Aside from the bold colours, this stash box’s three separate compartments keep all of your goodies where they belong, and the lid has mini magnets on all four corners to keep it securely closed, so everything is easily accessible.

Shop: Edie Parker storage case

Best Buds’ crinkle cut one-hitter

All things wiggly are having a moment in the world of interior design and quickly permeating other industries, weed included. This quirky one-hitter gives off crinkle-cut fry vibes and comes in three muted hues, including a dusty yellow, off-white and light pink. It suits those moments where you want to smoke solo (and look good doing it) perfectly.

Shop: Best Buds solo pipe

Sackville & Co’s wavy rolling stand

Regardless of whether you’ve mastered rolling joints or not, Sackville’s jelly rolling stands to simplify the process by keeping your ground flower perfectly in place.

The stand comes in four colours, including golden yellow, Fuschia, clear, and blue. First-time buyers can sign up for Sackville’s newsletter for 10% off their first purchase.

Shop: Sackville & Co jelly rolling stand

Tetra’s checkered ashtray

Pretty much anything can be an ashtray if need be, but a bold and weighty option like this checkered one has serious boss vibes. This one from Tetra is crafted from nero marquina and Carrera marble to stand the test of time.

Shop: Tetra checkered marble ashtray

Edie Parker’s statement table lighter

If there’s a pièce de résistance for your cannabis accoutrements, consider this crystal tabletop lighter. Edie Parker’s weed accessories are next level. The brand’s circular statement lighter has drawn from the stylish history of mid-century tabletop lighters and given them a modern twist. While it’s an investment, this 100% acrylic lighter with a built-in matching ashtray can be used and cherished forever.

Shop: Edie Parker crystal table top lighter

Burb’s magnetic rolling tray

Your current rolling tray slays because of its sentimental value, but brands never cease coming out with unique ways to improve this utilitarian tool. Which is to say: it might be time for a new one.

Burb, for example, has made its gold-coloured rolling tray magnetic, so you can pop it on the fridge after you’ve busted up your bud. It’s a subtle (but surprisingly convenient) benefit to being able to keep your tray within arm’s reach, but not have it take up valuable table real estate.

Shop: Burb magnetic rolling tray

Summerland’s structural ceramic bong

There’s something so delightfully unexpected about an opaque ceramic bong. Summerland’s handmade bongs come in three sizes, including the Land Yacht (pictured here), its largest, equipped with a double chamber. This piece could easily be mistaken for a vase when on display. Each one is made by hand, so you’re truly getting a unique work of art.

Shop: Summerland Land Yacht bong

Yew Yew’s cloud-shaped grinder

Grinders haven’t changed much over the decades, until now. Unique, statement-making designs now outshine the pot leaf-embellished metal grinders of the past. Yew Yew’s cloud grinders not only take on interesting shapes but come in a soft, silicone finish.

The device itself has three layers, including the top, which houses sharp teeth for a perfect grind, a second layer for the flower and a third chamber for collecting kief.

Shop: Yew Yew silicone cloud grinder

Friends NYC’s dice roll roach clips

Love the act of smoking a joint, but hate the stink fingers that come with it? Enter: adorable roach clips with dice-embellished tops. Are they 100% necessary? Absolutely not. Will they bring you joy every time you light up? Undoubtedly, yes. Dice clips are available in both red and black designs.

Shop: Dice roach clips

Ohai’s crystal stone pipe

Ohai has been making its colourful crystal pipes for years now, and they’ve set themselves up as an OG in space. These pipes feel comfortable in the hand and the smoke is smooth.

The celestial vibes are strong in the design, which offers a variety of crystal types, each associated with its own healing properties if you’re into that sort of thing. (And if not, the colours are nice to look at.)

Shop: Ohai sandstone pipe

Sackville & Co’s joint case keychain

If you know someone who insists on wrapping their pre-rolls in toilet paper and then makes their significant other carry said cocooned joint in their purse (read: the author of this story’s husband), this joint case will be life-changing.

The joint case is waterproof, airtight and made from durable metal with a screw top. It can fit a joint or most vape pens and it has a handy keychain loop on top, so you can attach it to your keys for easy access.

Shop: Sackville & Co carry case keychain

Honest’s colourful stash jars

Type A personalities will find it deeply satisfying to organize their stash in these colour-coordinating jars. Honest’s minimal capsules have durable, food-grade silicone lids that seal in the freshness while the jars themselves are crafted from thick, shatter-resistant borosilicate glass.

Shop: Honest capsule stash jars with silicone lids

Tetra’s abstract art lighter

Sorry, Bic, there’s a new, cuter way to make fire. Tetra has created one of the most beautiful lighters on the market with bold colour-blocking patterns that decorate the polycarbonate casing.

These made-in-Japan lighters have a steel interior and a cotton wick that strikes a gorgeous flame every time. Fluid is unfortunately not included, but you can remedy that with a trip to your local corner store for Zippo-style lighter fluid.

Shop: Tetra Portal lighter

