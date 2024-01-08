Fine dining and dank: Video review of Irie by PleasureMed

Let’s check out a new fine-dining cannabis experience in West Hollywood, Irie by PleasureMed.

Founded by the owners of the iconic West Hollywood, CA sex shop The Pleasure Chest, PleasureMed includes a dispensary, a wine bar, and a high-end cannabis consumption lounge/restaurant called Irie.

Irie shines in the details. From stunning midcentury design choices to the exquisite execution of a hip, healthy, and non-infused menu, the experience is close to perfect.

Even its cannabis menu—which can be lacking in the good weed department at most WeHo lounges—was beautifully curated, offering selections from brands beloved by industry insiders like Alien Labs, Northern Emeralds, Connected, El Blunto, Garden Society, and more. Just like most nice restaurants aren’t BYOB, Irie does not allow outside cannabis to be consumed inside.

Never before have we had such a gorgeous space to enjoy weed. As a lifelong advocate, the way that Irie normalizes consumption, allowing us the same tier of luxury as fancy diners and wine enthusiasts, almost brought tears to my eyes. We’ve come so far!

The beautiful thing about Irie is that weed is not the star of the show. Just because cannabis exists in an establishment doesn’t mean you have to serve stoner munchies and scream it from the mountaintops. Irie is about having a chic experience like you would at any other nice restaurant in WeHo. At this one, you just happen to be getting irie while doing so.