Will hemp survive the new Farm Bill?

Congress will take another look at what we mean by legal hemp in 2025. Above, CBD sleep gummies from Cornbread Hemp.

America’s millions of hemp consumers continue to face an uneven landscape of rules and regulations that are as varied as the myriad (and occasionally funky) Thanksgiving leftovers currently fermenting in the back of your fridge. But rest assured, Leafly Nation, we’re here to help you make sense of the chaos, and separate the signal from the hemp-derived noise.

This past month, the drama and confusion escalated across the country: The US Senate revealed a “concerning” draft of the 2025 Farm Bill that could kneecap the industry, Connecticut retailers sued the state over strict new THC limits, Ohio cooked up a potential Delta-8 ban and Hawaii amended its hemp program to allow for hemp-derived THC in edible products. Plus, a couple of industry players celebrated expansions and big harvests, and an Arizona company launched a gargantuan 100 mg Delta-8 gummy, intended to treat Alzheimer’s.

Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Spotlight: north’s Blueberry Dream Sleep gummies

Courtesy of north.

Highlighting one of our favorite products of the month: Minnesota companies are on a tear right now, turning out some of the best hemp-derived THC beverages and gummies on the market. North exemplifies this trend with their well-balanced Sleep gummies. Each delectable little treat packs 5 milligrams of hemp-derived delta-9 THC, as well as 5 milligrams of CBD and CBN. As is often the case, I’d prefer the gummy to have less of a sugary coating, but the robust flavor and hefty effects make it a standout. A package of twenty gummies sells for $18 bucks, making it a good deal to boot. Learn more about North’s sleep gummies here.

Related Leafly’s top 6 CBD gummies of 2024

That’s a big gummy

Arizona company CBD Life Sciences has announced the launch of a 100 mg Delta-8 gummy. The product has been designed with Alzheimer’s patients in mind; a relatively small body of research shows that hemp-derived cannabinoids can alleviate symptoms of the disease.

Related Leafly’s 5 top THCA flower brands of 2024

Top hemp news of December

The US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has released a new draft of next year’s Farm Bill, and the hemp industry is not pleased. (The bill follows the 2018 Farm Bill, which largely opened the door to the rapid expansion of hemp-derived cannabinoids.) Most notable, the new version redefines “hemp.” In lieu of the current approach, which sets a cap of 0.3% Delta-9 THC by dry weight, the new definition would set the limit at 0.3% total THC, which would include cannabinoids like Delta-8, Delta-9 and Delta-10 THC, as well as THCA. (This proposal still lands better than a version of the bill introduced in the US House in May, which would ban an estimated 90% of hemp products nationwide.) The bill won’t get much play until the next session of Congress begins next year, but rest assured, we’ll keep you posted as best we can.

Related The best hemp deals of 2024

Connecticut retailers have sued the state over new THC limits in hemp products. In October, Governor Ned Lamont (D) signed a pair of new bills that cap THC at 1 milligram per serving; in January, the cap will drop to 0.5 mg per serving. “The state has impermissibly changed the definition of hemp, and that’s what it all boils down to,” said the retailers’ attorney, Genevieve Park Taylor.

Another state seeks to limit THC: In Ohio, lawmakers are considering a proposal to cap hemp-derived cannabinoids at 0.5mg per individual serving, and 2mg per package.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green (D) has signed off on a new state policy that allows for low levels of THC in hemp-derived gummies and beverages. It also gives a green light to hemp extraction. The details of permissible THC, however, remain unclear. We’ve reached out to the state for more info.

Related Leafly’s top 7 hemp pre-rolls of 2024

Not so fast: The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has hit pause on new rules for the hemp industry after growers and retailers pushed back. Proposals to allow unannounced, random inspections and bar individuals with drug-related felony convictions on their record from participating in the industry proved particularly contentious.

Texas’ enormous hemp industry is gearing up for another legal battle. Next month, the state Legislature will reconvene, and industry is bracing for lawmakers to make a (third) attempt to shut them down.

Hemp science news

Viva la hemp: A new study from a group of Texas-based scientists has concluded that hemp varieties contain a surprising amount of microbial diversity. The findings could eventually help farmers utilize microbes in order to maximize the health and productivity of their hemp plants.

And that’s a sample from the wild world of legal hemp this December—2025 is sure to contain even more surprises.