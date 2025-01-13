The Glue family of strains is built off Diesel, and among the ten most dominant in cannabis. Above, Original Glue. (Leafly)

Oh, Original Glue, America is so stuck on you.

A decade after it won two different state’s High Times Cups in 2014, Glue flooded dispensary shelves and online forums and never really left.

Smoke gorilla glue like it’s fuckin’ legal Jay-Z, “APESHIT”

The blend of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel by the late, great Joesy Whales creates a pungent, dank, piney flavor and hybrid experience hard to find elsewhere. It remains our 4th most popular strain page nationally. Glue ranks No. 6 on US weed store shelves. In the last few years breeders like Archive Seeds have put it back in the garden, breeding it into newer, higher-profile strains. The result is a Hall of Fame, caryophyllene-forward gassy, stanky, potent cannabis experience—one the public is happy to hang onto.

A potent, dense mat of Glue trichomes up close. (David Downs/Leafly)

12. Citral Glue

Ethos Genetics gets in the Glue mix with Citral Glue, pairing their Ethos Skunk with Original Glue. These parents give Citral Glue a shaggy, long-leafed, and colorful look, with vibrant green leaves and deep orange pistils. If you like huffing Pine Sol, this strain may be perfect for you. It also gives your eyelids 20 lb weights, so prepare to stay stuck.

11. Future

(Courtesy Seedfinder)

The data, the seed banks, and the cup circuits agree—Glue strains will stick around for years to come. But that doesn’t mean they have to stay the same, and Exotic Genetix aptly named their Glue cross Future as a nod to where breeding and growing Glue is going. Future pairs EG’s own Glue cut with Alien Genetics’ Starfighter, itself a hybrid of Alien Tahoe OG and Lemon Alien Dawg. this means Glue’s sharp cacao terps blend with earthy, astringent lemon, and the brain expands with exhilarating effects.

10. Petro Chem

Petro Chem comes from the Pacific Northwest minds of Archive Seed Bank, but it has fans (and menu spots) as far as New York and Maryland. Archive paired their multi-award winning Moonbow with Original Glue to sweeten and citrusify its more savory terps with Z and Dosidos sweetness. Petro Chem offers all the chest-puffing energy of Glue but with the same soothing euphoria that comes with the Cookies family.

9. Glookies

Glue is called ‘glue’ due to its high sticky resin content. (Courtesy Barney’s Farm)

Breeder Barney’s Farm likens this stony hybrid strain to a Marvel superhero—with the bag appeal and terpene power to save the world. Glue and Cookies go together like peanut butter and jelly, and Glookies put this on full display. Think a bit of diesel, a bit of sweet lime, and a sprinkle of nuts wrapped up in a relaxing yet productive high. It’s also pretty pretty, with a violet tinge to Glue’s pale green uniform.

8. Platinum Gorilla

Like a silverback gorilla, In House Genetics’ Platinum Gorilla shines. This combination of the breeder’s cut of Glue brings out the sharp citrus of Platinum Kush. It has platinum-colored trichomes and fanning, deep green buds. This is on the stonier side of the Glue spectrum, hitting you with the force of the Planet of the Apes franchise. The terps also get gruff, with a skunky earth element mixed in with gas and cedar.

I can’t feel my face, smokin’ on Gorilla Glue Lil Skies, “Lust”

(Courtesy HSC)

No, this strain isn’t an elusive, forest-dwelling fantasy. Bigfoot Glue shows off Humboldt Seed Co’s best work for both growers who want a stable, bountiful addition to their garden and consumers who want aromatic intensity. The blend of Humboldt Headband and Original Glue HSC’s creates a plant with a, as CEO Nate Pennington describes it, “a really funky, gassy, terpene nose.” It will also have you glued to the couch, so “don’t plan on getting too much done.”

6. Wedding Glue or Gorilla Cake

Something old, something new, something borrowed, and something glue. Wedding Glue is a joyous marriage of Original Glue and Wedding Cake—it also goes by the name Gorilla Cake. If you’re eager to grow it, it exists in auto seed form all across the interwebs, most notably from Fast Buds. Wedding Glue is sure to help your matrimony last as it induces feelings of joy, pleasure, and energy. It has a thick pelt of wedding cake-white trichomes, and oozes with petrol, cream, and chocolate flavors.

5. Zookies

(Courtesy Alien Labs)

Like Cookies, but Zoinks! (It’s not Glookies, it’s Zookies.) Zookies has made its rounds, on both dispensary shelves and cannabis cups, but it was made completely by accident. Alien Labs call it a happy accident when some accidental pollination happened in the grow room—and voilà! Glue and Cookies are clearly a winning combination given how many strains on this list contain some kind of combination of the two, and Zookies sprinkles in something unique with Animal Cookies’ OG touch. It’s a beefy plant that tamps down the ammonia in Glue with some sugary pine and earth. While it doesn’t quite make the cut, you can also check out Gorilla Cookies.

4. Duct Tape

(Courtesy Robot Pharmer)

You know when you find the perfect sweater, and you can’t resist buying it in every available color? Archive Seed Bank’s breeding work with Glue is kind of like that. Duct Tape is another winning combination, but swapping out Moonbow for straight Dosidos. The resulting cousin strain to Petro Chem hones into the combination of sticky, sage, and sweet. It’s been slowly building prestige for the last couple years from Cali to Florida, buzz building on Reddit, the award circuit, and buyers. Given how it sticks, we predict 2025 will be its breakout year.

3. Big Buns

(Courtesy AltSol)

What’s in a name? Capulator has always had a knack for giving his creations compelling, beguiling titles. Big Buns evokes something sensual—it may make you blush, he says—but it really does produce hearty handfuls of dense, glittering buds. Capulator crossed his Big MAC with Glue, which lends a touch of deep purple to electric green flowers. This combination funnels savory Glue and OG terps to the front, including a concentration of humulene, which adds an herbal, ginseng twist to this earthy and diesel palate. Don’t make plans for this one; you will be stuck wherever you smoked it.

I be smoking on gorilla glue and smoking GG pack A Boogie wit da Hoodie, “Macaroni”

2. Gorilla Butter

White Truffle, grown by The Crop Shop. Hybrid. (Ryan Herron for Leafly)

In a way, Gorilla Butter is two strains. Fresh Coast Seed Co’s original Gorilla Butter was good—Peanut Butter Breath and Glue combined gives euphoric candy bar realness. But after a lengthy pheno hunt, they found F2, which they christened White Truffle. It’s developed its own following since, even outpacing Gorilla Butter on their respective Leafly strain pages. You can’t lose either way; both Gorilla Butter and White Truffle ooze with sticky, butter-colored trichomes, and provide its consumers with a grounding, soothing high. If you really love tree nuts, you may also like Gorilla Nut (I know), which doubles up on the Peanut Butter Breath.

1. Original Glue

Often gassy—Original Glue up close. (David Downs / Leafly)

Was there ever any doubt? Data doesn’t lie—Original Glue consistently wins with Leafly nation, as the third most-searched strain nationally. It was one of the first strains I began to recognize back in my budtender days (back when it went by a copyrighted name), and I understand how it stands the test of time even as the candy gas and dessert strains continue to reign supreme in connoisseur circles. It made its name with 2014 High Times Cup wins, and has never left the collective cannabis imagination. Original Glue holds within it the it-girl terps of yore; its combination of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel creates a mouthful of sour, cacao earthiness, and hydrogen peroxide, in the best way. Glue also wins for how it hits—heavy but never sedating, joyful without being too vibrational. Designer crosses aside, this strain is here to stick.