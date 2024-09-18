 Top 12 Wedding Cake strains of all time

Americans love cake—we love baking it, eating it, and smoking it—and Seed Junky’s cannabis confection Wedding Cake is no exception. A combination of Triangle Kush x Animal Mints, it has traveled across state and national lines and found new names like Pink Cookies and Triangle Mints #23. No matter what you call it, Leafly users have spent the last eight years loving Wedding Cake for its propensity to evoke relaxation, sedation, and even sexual arousal.

The rapid proliferation of this strain across phenotypes and into the genetic families of dozens of other strains still causes some cannabis elite to roll their eyes. But when the Cake hits the table, everybody wants a slice. We crowned Wedding Cake as Strain of the Year back in 2019 for its prismatic, colorful buds and blend of vanilla, fuel, and doughy flavors. It remains one of Leafly’s most visited strain pages of the last four years, occupying the top spot from 2021 to 2023 and currently sitting as the second most-visited of 2024.

It’s not just the masses that enjoy a Wedding Cake cartridge or preroll; it placed first for solvent-infused prerolls at the 2024 Emerald Cup. Its family tree clearly illustrated how this baked good has risen to produce some really strong heroes shaping strain trends in the market even today. So, we thought we would take a look at 12 of the most popular and distinct Cake crosses out there now.

#12 Beach Wedding

Two major names in one dynamite package. That’s the best way to describe what happened when Oni Seeds crossed Wedding Cake with their deeply cerebral Tropicanna Cookies. Dense nugs smell like sweet frosted cereal and a glass full of orange juice and gasoline. Known for producing large amounts of resin, Beach Wedding gives off a heavy body high but a stony, creative headspace.

#11 Dosi-Cake

Potent is the word most often thrown around when describing Dosi-Cake. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, the tag-team of Dosidos and Wedding Cake bring out the maximum stoniness out of each other. Archive says that this combination leans on the Wedding Cake side, and the flavor of sweet vanilla carries a fresh earthiness with it reminiscent of pine needles. This powerhouse left many Leafly reviewers too stoned to make it to the store for snacks, so come prepared.

#10 E85

Well known on shelves in California’s weed-drenched Bay Area, this Grandiflora Genetics creation pairs Wedding Cake with their popular Project 4516. E85 has a lot of that sweet gas on the nose and has gotten a great reputation with daily smokers who say they can smoke this on the daily and still get the same stony high.

#9 Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher. (HubbardSteve/AdobeStock)

Another Cake cross that calls for an uplifting, and mentally creative experience is Wedding Crasher(s). A creation of Symbiotic Genetics, who also bred Mimosa and Amarelo, this strain carries the vanilla notes of Wedding Cake with the berry flavors of the Purple Punch as well. It’s almost like someone cut you a slice with the fresh fruit on top. Also renowned for helping with pain, there are countless reports of people who found smoking Wedding Crasher allowed them to let any problems roll right off them.

#8 Nila Wafer

Also known as Wedding Driver and Vanilla Waferz, Cannarado’s Nila Wafer pairs up two cultivars that are known for gluing inexperienced smokers to the couch. Most smokers agree that this strain has a blissed out, uplifting effect that brings out the carefree side of your experience. Like a lot of Wedding Cake crosses, there’s a dominant vanilla flavor that gives this strain its name.

#7 Cake Crasher

When it comes to Cake hits, Seed Junky is DJ Khaled—another one! Using his Wedding Cake and Symbiotic Genetics’ Wedding Crasher, the game unlocked a bonus level full of flavor in Cake Crasher. Creative from the couch is the best way to describe the high on this one. Perfect for a day of editing videos, making music, or just playing video games. Cake Crasher is also responsible for helping SHUGA Seeds create their Purple Gelato.

#6 Grape Cream Cake

Runner-up for Leafly’s 2023 Strain of the Year, Grape Cream Cake is a big hitter from Bloom Seed Company. This winning recipe includes Cannarado’s Grape Pie, Symbiotic Genetics’ Wedding Crasher, and Seed Junky’s Ice Cream Cake. Breeder Harry Palms also isolated a GCC phenotype he dubbed the Dulce De Uva, which helped create the popular Black Maple strain. Grape Cream Cake has vanilla, berry, and roasted nut flavors and Leafly’s reviews show an overall relaxed and sleepy euphoria.

#5 Purple Push Pop

Part of the big Seed Junky Jealousy explosion, Purple Push Pop brings together Ice Cream Cake, Sunset Sherbet, and Jealousy. Like Medellin, this is a Cake cross with a citrus flavor married to those vanilla overtones and the strong floral notes that come with any Jealousy cross. This one has that strong head buzz that drowns out the noise and let’s you sit back and enjoy what’s in front of you.

#4 Ice Cream Cake

Dark Heart Nursery’s Ice Cream Cake, 2021. (Courtesy Dark Heart Nursery)

The army of Seed Junky Cake crosses marches on. Part of the more sedated side of the Cake spectrum, Ice Cream Cake has a proven track record of helping people fall asleep, or just take the night off mentally. With a flavor that’s often described as creamy vanilla, you’ll find page after page of Leafly users giving this strain props for pain relief. Just like Wedding Cake, Ice Cream Cake has helped launch a thousand ships into the water, including a couple from this list.

#3 LA Kush Cake

Give her her flowers: LA Kush Cake from Luminescent Farms. (Courtesy Luminescent Farms)

One of the most famous members of the Cake family, and one of its steamiest, is LA Kush Cake. Named one of Leafly’s top 8 strains for arousal in 2023 and Best Personal Flower at 2019’s Emerald Cup, LA Kush Cake seems to leave people both relaxed and stimulated. Its flavors also run the gamut, with an earthiness that pairs well with notes of peppermint and vanilla. Along with the obvious, this strain also helped Leafly users with feelings of anxiety and depression.

#2 Papaya Cake

Another hit from the duo of Seed Junky and Oni Seed Company. Papaya Cake is as straightforward as it sounds—vanilla blends seamlessly with the unique fruitiness of Papaya strain, a combination as hard-hitting as chocolate and peanut butter. This is one strain that had Leafly user’s snacking like crazy. Looking to unwind, this strain has all the necessary qualifications and has a strong taste regardless of if you found it in flower, vape, or concentrate form.

#1 Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake from Bay Area CRAFT Delivery. (David Downs / Leafly)

The best Wedding Cake is still Seed Junky Genetics Wedding Cake. Being mega-popular means the strain has critics, but Cake just points at the scoreboard. You’ll be able to find it across the country in most dispensaries. You can find it in flower carts, pre-rolls and dabs, and edibles. It’s a commodity crop. It’s top-shelf flower. The branding alone is worth countless tens or hundreds of millions. This 24% THC hybrid indica dessert strain makes people relaxed, aroused, and hungry. The reviews speak for themselves.

“Makes you do the chores even when you really don’t want to. Keeps you married because the house is clean and the sex is fantastic. You’re hella mellow and able to talk to your partner in a civil manner about silly and serious topics. Sounds like a strain that should be in ceremonies!”

And that’s how you become the best and stay the best.

Did we miss a cool Cake cultivar? Set us straight in the reader survey below.