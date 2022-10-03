Get stuck on Original Glue—October’s Leafly HighLight strain

As fall approaches, a familiar beast stays atop the strain charts: Original Glue—aka GG4 or Gorilla Glue #4, dominates as a top 5 strain in the US. It’s time to give Glue its due—Original Glue is our official Leafly HighLight strain for October.

Original Glue exploded onto the scene after winning the 2014 Cannabis Cups in Michigan and California with historically pungent primo. The ensuing popularity led to countless variants. But Glue’s earthy sour notes and distinct piney taste come from the diverse terpene profile of its parents.

GG4 descends from Chem’s Sister, a caryophyllene and myrcene-rich classic that fuels its pungent punch. Glue also has genetics from Sour Dubb (limonene-dominant) and Chocolate Diesel (linalool). Effects vary by user, but the balanced waves of mental clarity and deep physical stoning are one-size-fits-all.

The name suggests that you will be stuck on the couch, and you will be if that’s your goal. But you could also be prone to bouts of creativity, physical activity, and social openness. Some report feeling creative and energetic, others focused and in the zone. The balanced effect palette comes from supporting terps like limonene and linalool, which offer opposite feelings but combine to create GG4’s chill state of euphoria.

Original Glue up close. This hybrid’s effects can go either indica or sativa. (David Downs/Leafly)

This month, the sticky monkey is a great companion for watching scary movies, visiting a haunted house, or binging on discounted candy the day after Halloween.

“Soon to be a top 10 strain of all time” stated one Leafly reviewer back in 2016.

“Instant head fry,” said another Leafly user. “After a few hours, you get hit by the body stone,” they added.

Nick D’Amelio, aka the NJ Gas Man, cooks up Cookies’ exclusive batches in the northeast. Nick said, “Gorilla Glue is special because it has one of the most unique but obvious flavors: It’s that earthy, thick smoke.”

“Flat out amazing strain—That flavor of piney citrus sour funk is almost unmatchable,” said a Leafly reviewer who added that GG4 is one of their favorite tastes in the world—food and drinks included.

Despite the flood of exotic, sweet strains turning dispensary menus into the candy aisle at 7-Eleven, smokers still demand Original Glue’s earthy espresso-esque blend of chocolate and diesel tones.

From the rich sensory experience to the versatile high, GG4 is a hitter for the ages. If the pungent punch to your nose doesn’t make you fall for it out the gate, Glue will stick to your fingers (some claim it’s the stickiest ever), melt away lingering pain, and stimulate your brain until you pledge loyalty to the cult of Glue.

How much does Original Glue cost?

Original Glue prices and quality varies across the US.

Shopping for GG4 can be both easy and frustrating. It’s widely available across the country, but the quality of each batch depends on the grower. Here are the price ranges to expect when shopping for GG4, based on quantity and quality (low to mid to high grade).

Original Glue (GG4) flower price averages across the US:

Low-grade Mid-grade High-grade Gram $6-10 $8-15 $15-30 Eighth (3.5 grams) $13-25 $30-50 $55-80 Quarter (7 grams) $35-50 $50-70 $80-100

Original Glue seeds

Grow some glue in your garden or tent this season. (Sasha Beck)

Original Glue came from breeder Joesy Whales, who passed away in 2020 at 69 years old. Whales co-bred the monster strain with his partner Lone Watty. They focused on crossing Diesels and Chems, chasing potency first. But they also hoped to blend the astringent bite of diesel gas with oppositely rich chocolatey notes—triple back-crossing Diesel with some Chocolate Thai genes. Joesy and Watty considered their creation to be a rare billion-in-one combination of THC and terps. Its fanfare and endurance add to their case.

The group GG Strains officially licensed Glue genetics through 2021. Virtually every overseas seed bank claims to offer Glue genetics. But we’d be most interested in new, domestic crosses of Glue on leading seed banks like Neptune Seedbank, or SeedsHereNow.

We heartily recommend Humboldt Seed Co’s Bigfoot Glue or Crockett Family Farms’ Turbo Diesel.

Original Glue awards

Glue keeps racking up wins. You love to see it. (Sasha Beck)

Original Glue burst on the scene by winning Cannabis Cups in Michigan and California. Its distinct high has few peers, and the overpowering look, smell, and feel are hard to forget. GG4’s like green buds chock-full of trichomes make it stickier than a fly trap. Whales once said the plant would ‘glue’ scissors together during the trimming process. Glue won at least six awards between 2014 to 2018, according to Seedfinder. Among its recent honors:

a 2018 Seattle Dope Cup 1st and 2nd place for most potent flower, as well as Best Hybrid;

a 2019 Seattle Cup for Best Hybrid;

a 2020 Best Indica in Oklahoma;

and a 2020 Illinois 1st place in concentrates.

Original Glue terpenes

Glue terps hit pungent, piny, gassy, and chocolatey. (Sasha Beck)

GG4 boasts super-diverse genetics. They combine to help users reach a wide range of desired effects. Caryophyllene contributes to Glue’s spice and effects on inflammation, pain relief, and muscle relaxation. Myrcene, meanwhile, provided the hint of gas. Original Glue’s limonene can provide a lightning bolt of energy and euphoria that hits early on. Supporting terp linalool helps deliver the knockout punch to those who need to relax, but isn’t overbearing enough to put everyone to sleep.

Other highlights this October

Run out of Glue in your shop? Don’t stress—here’s three supporting picks that also fit this spicy season of costumes and treats.

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner. (PLG/AdobeStock)

Before you throw on that Incredible Hulk costume this Halloween, throw some bright green nugs of Bruce Banner in a bong—you won’t be angry at the outcome. Just remember your own strength when ripping and rolling this heavyweight bruiser. Reviewers report feeling happy and relaxed. They note its medical benefits for anxiety, migraine, and appetite loss. That means packing your bowl too heavy handed could lead to an Incredible Munchie event on that candy you bought to hand out. Banner shares diesel genes with Glue. Its three main phenotypes came from LA’s Dark Horse Genetics.

Kush Mints

Killer CAM Kush Mints for sale. (David Downs/Leafly)

Pair Kush Mints with your Halloween sweet tooth and give both your lungs and taste buds a minty kick of gas. The sweet, piney fumes are what you get when you mix classic Bubba Kush with influential cookie cut Animal Mints. Much like Banner and Glue, this complex flower can boost appetite and relaxation. The minty, kushy profile and max-THC high make it a great replacement for Glue if you can’t get your hands on some.

Zkittlez

A Zkittlez bud by Pistil Point. (Matt Stangel for Leafly)

Zkittlez, aka the original Z, is the fruity, sweet cultivar that everyone demands. This cultivar helps defines the exotic (aka Zaza) profile of the late 2010s and early 2020s. If you trace the lineage of many popular exotic strains today, there is a good chance the big Z appears somewhere down the line. No small feat for such a young strain. The Gas Man said that “growing anything with a Z cross, you can expect beautiful, sweet, flavorful flower that will fly off the shelf!”

And those are the tastes of autumn for Leafly Highlight October!

