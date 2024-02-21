Strains & products

Atomic Apple—Alien Labs, FL, winter 2024

Published on February 20, 2024
nug close up
This apple is the bomb. (Matthew Witemyre for Leafly)

87 points out of 100

Price: $60/eighth

Coming in at 28% THC, this batch of Alien Labs’ Atomic Apple—available at Trulieve in Jacksonville, FL—is extremely solid and super stoney! Alien Labs is a Sacramento, CA-based hype brand that has taken its genetics national—including the medical market of Florida.

Atomic Apple boasts a very distinct GSC and OG nose and dense, sticky nugs; mostly green with some orangey-gold hairs and just a hint of purple. I noticed the distinct taste of yummy sour apple on a dry hit, along with the complex spicy and gassy notes of GSC and OG Kush. Atomic Apple is a Triangle Mints x Apple Fritter—so OG Kush meets Sour Diesel and Animal Cookies goodness.

I went for an evening stroll while smoking a joint of this strain, but soon I was straight up truckin’ like the Doo-Dah Man. Recommended!—Matthew Wytemire.

About our ratings

Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale

  • 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
  • 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
  • 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
  • 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
  • 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
  • 50-74 Not recommended

How we rate

Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:

Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.

Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics

Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.

Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:

  1. Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
  2. Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.

