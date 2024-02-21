Atomic Apple—Alien Labs, FL, winter 2024

87 points out of 100

Price: $60/eighth

Coming in at 28% THC, this batch of Alien Labs’ Atomic Apple—available at Trulieve in Jacksonville, FL—is extremely solid and super stoney! Alien Labs is a Sacramento, CA-based hype brand that has taken its genetics national—including the medical market of Florida.

Atomic Apple boasts a very distinct GSC and OG nose and dense, sticky nugs; mostly green with some orangey-gold hairs and just a hint of purple. I noticed the distinct taste of yummy sour apple on a dry hit, along with the complex spicy and gassy notes of GSC and OG Kush. Atomic Apple is a Triangle Mints x Apple Fritter—so OG Kush meets Sour Diesel and Animal Cookies goodness.

I went for an evening stroll while smoking a joint of this strain, but soon I was straight up truckin’ like the Doo-Dah Man. Recommended!—Matthew Wytemire.