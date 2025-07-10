Recommendations on the best THCA concentrates are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

We’re sliding into peak dab season—when long days, warm nights, and wide-open windows practically beg for a fat dab and a clean rig. As THCA continues to ride high on the hemp wave, concentrate lovers in legal states can now tap into potent, terpene-rich extracts delivered right to their doorstep.

We scoured the web and sifted through the sticky stuff to bring you the very best THCA concentrates for dabbing in 2025. From diamonds that dazzle to live resins dripping with flavor, this list is stacked with fire—potency, purity, price, and all. Whether you’re chasing a solid couch-lock or a creative burst, you’ll find your next favorite dab here. Let’s dig into the top THCA concentrates lighting up this year.

What are concentrates?

Cannabis and hemp plants are covered in trichomes, resinous glands that contain cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds. Trichomes can be extracted from the plant, creating a concentrated form of cannabis. These concentrates can take on numerous forms, largely depending on the method used to create them.

Some common methods include: water extraction (ice water hash or bubble hash), heat and pressure extraction (rosin and hand hash), chemical extraction (CO2, butane, pentane, hexane), and dry sieve hash/kief. Chemical extraction in particular produces a wide variety of consistencies, with concentrates coming in forms such as glass, shatter, budder, badder, taffy, and oils.

Most concentrates are dabbed, or flash vaporized, through a dab rig, but some concentrates can also be added to the top of a bowl of flower or used to make edibles.

What is dabbing?

Dabbing is the process of flash vaporizing cannabis extracts—called “dabs”—off a hot surface and inhaling for fast-acting, potent effects. Dabs, as a noun, refer to cannabis oils and extracts that can be used in a dab rig. There are many different types of dabbable extracts, including BHO, rosin, wax, and shatter. They may differ in color, consistency, potency, and texture, and are made using a variety of different extraction techniques.

Because its effects can be powerful, dabbing is a method of cannabis consumption best suited for seasoned smokers who prefer larger, more potent doses.

What is THCA?

THCA is a compound that is abundant in raw cannabis and hemp plants. It’s the precursor of THC that occurs in live cannabis plants: THCA converts into THC slowly over time or more immediately in the presence of heat, such as when you use a lighter to smoke. Therefore, THCA in concentrates will convert to THC, the compound chiefly responsible for a euphoric high, when heat is applied with a lighter, torch, e-nail, etc., or when vaporized.

The 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp products, allowing producers to cultivate hemp plants and produce hemp products meeting the requirement of having less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, or standard THC, per dry weight. Concentrates made from hemp plants containing high levels of THCA and less than 0.3% delta-9 THC meet this definition; however, some US states have created restrictions specifically applying to THCA products, so there are a significant number of states where THCA products remain illegal. Be sure to check with the provider to confirm if hemp-based THCA products are available to ship to your state.

The best THCA concentrates of 2025: Reviews and recommended products

GMO Live Rosin Hash 73.83% | Indica-dominant hybrid Bay Smokes extracts their hash rosin using high pressure but low temperatures, leading to a velvety smooth, incredibly pure concentrate. We’re big fans of their GMO in particular—their rendition of the strain has a nose like a gloriously grease-soaked pizza, and it’s just as tasty. 1g, 2g, or 4g|Chemdawg × GSC starting from $49.99 at Bay Smokes →

Northern Lights #5 Hash Rosin 84.2% | Indica Hash rosin is one of the top dogs of the concentrate world for a reason, and Arete is here to demonstrate. Their Northern Lights hash rosin brings out the subtle elements of the classic strain, helping you develop a deeper appreciation for the indica. Take a solid dab of Arete’s best for a spin in your dab rig and let the 84.2% THCA usher you into a blissful night in. 1g or 3g | Afghani x Thai starting from $33.98 at Arete →

Pineapple Fritter Live Hash Rosin 82.22% | Balanced hybrid This one is for the connoisseurs. Lucky Elk is consistently one of our favorite names in the THCA world, setting an industry standard for craftsmanship, and their live hash rosin does not disappoint. Any one of Lucky Elk’s many strains on offer is a great choice, but we recommend their Pineapple Fritter for its bright, clear citrus flavor that comes across beautifully when dabbing. 1g or 3.5g | Apple Fritter x Tropicana Cookies starting from $65.00 at Lucky Elk →

Colombian Gold Live Badder 65.94% | Sativa Plain Jane’s Colombian Gold live badder comes to us via the crew at Pinnacle Hemp, and we’re sure glad they made the connection. Colombian Gold makes an amazing daytime smoke, and Plain Jane’s concentrate is one of the best ways to experience the legendary sativa. Next time you’re looking to have a creative, energetic afternoon, team up with Plain Jane. 1g starting from $34.99 at Pinnacle Hemp →

Watermelon Z Bubble Hash 68.86% | Indica-dominant hybrid This Watermelon Z bubble hash from The Hemp Doctor keeps the doc’s streak of top-quality THCA products rolling. They’ve slightly elevated the strain’s natural watermelon flavor, leading to a concentrate that can indulge your sweeter side. This is a great pick for concentrate newbies—the fruity aroma and (relatively) low THCA percentage make The Hemp Doctor’s bubble hash a gentle intro to dabbing. 2g | The Original Z x Watermelon $44.95 at The Hemp Doctor →

El Chivo Live Resin Sugar Indica Crysp’s extra-terpy El Chivo live resin sugar packs an impressive aromatic punch from the second you crack the seal. The strain features a multi-layered flavor profile with strong notes of blueberry and diesel, a bold combo that comes alive in a dab rig. We recommend using El Chivo as a nightcap—let its heavily sedative effects tuck you in, and you’ll be catching z’s in no time. 1.5g | OG Kush Breath Headband x Grape Gas $34.99 at Crysp →

MOOD THCA Diamonds 97.85% THCA diamonds are the ultra-pure solid form of THCA, and MOOD’s diamonds certainly live up to their luxurious title. These crystals can reach up to a gob-smacking 97.85% THCA, more than enough to pique the interest of the most experienced dabbers. To really make MOOD’s THCA diamonds shine, get a whole crew together and pass the rig around for a smoke sesh that feels like the first time. 1g $55.00 at MOOD →

Tropaya Rosin 81.01% | Indica-dominant hybrid California’s own SimplyMary sources the best of The Golden State’s hemp to make their Tropaya Live Rosin, and you can still taste the Cali sunshine. Tropaya is a citrus strain heiress, descended from the legendary Tropicana Cookies and Papaya strains. But SimplyMary’s concentrate stands on its own as a creamy, fruity delight that makes you long for sand between your toes. 1g | Tropicana Cookies x Papaya starting from $39.99 at SimplyMary →

Gelato 41 Live Resin 84.80% | Sativa-dominant hybrid Gelato 41 has a reputation as a heavy-hitting hybrid that stays in the body, leaving the head clear, cementing it as a favorite among those who turn to cannabis for pain relief. Wildflower Hemp Co.’s Gelato live resin is certainly a solid choice for relieving aching muscles, but it’s also just a terpy good time. Once you get a whiff of the strain’s potent, earthy citrus aroma, you’ll never go back. 1g | Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC $35.00 at Wildflower Hemp Co. →

Blueberry Mintz Live Rosin Balanced hybrid Elk Creek Genetics sells their cold-cured live rosin pucks in double-sized 2g containers, which is a damn good thing, because you’ll go though it fast. They’ve got a selection of solid strains on offer, but we recommend their Blueberry Mintz—not only is it a fabulously funky blueberry menthol scented marvel, it’s a personal favorite of the team of artisans at Elk Creek Genetics. 2g | Blueberry x Gush Mintz $75.00 at Elk Creek Genetics →

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Morgan Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Morgan Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2022, where she spends her time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Morgan’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find her work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. She loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Final thoughts

There you have it: The best THCA concentrates of 2025 are here and ready to help you melt into the moment with a quality dab you can depend on. Check back as we scour the hemp universe for the best heat around and update our recommendations. Until then, happy dabbing!

