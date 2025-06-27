Some cannabis strains smoke great as dried flower, while other cultivars have resin so pristine, they’re best enjoyed as hash oil. Though not mutually exclusive, some strains just perform better in the hash lab and on your banger than they do in the dry room or smoked in a bowl or joint.

With 7/10, OIL DAY, on the horizon, I wanted to share a few of my favorite strains to dab and work with in the lab. Like 420 celebrated in July, 7/10 (OIL upside down) is a day we dedicate to the cannabinoid- and terpene-rich hash oil that cannabis produces.

What makes a strain good for dabbing?

When it comes to dabbing, I search for flavor first. Though potency is always a key characteristic of a good strain to dab, once concentrated into hash oil, most strains reach potencies that exceed 65% THC. So it’s not a challenge to find a high-potency strain that will set you off, but it can be more difficult to nail down one that has a unique and exciting aroma or flavor profile at the same time.

Follow your nose

There are many approaches to finding the right strain of oil to enjoy, depending on what type of experience you’re after. Regardless of the end result, I always recommend that people follow their nose and let their taste buds make the tough choices. Our body’s sense of smell tends to lead us to things we are inherently attracted to, or maybe it sends warning signs to something we might find offensive or have a distaste for.

Either way, you can trust your body’s olfactory system to help steer you in the right direction. Since the aroma of cannabis is a fairly strong predictor of the overall flavor experience each strain creates, we can let our sense of smell help guide the way to Flavortown.

When dabbing with flavor top of mind and selecting the right strain, you’ll always find an enjoyable experience. If it doesn’t quite hit you with the punch you’re after, it’s as easy as taking another dab that’s bursting with a flavor profile you love.

One of my favorite things to do once I’ve taken a nice flavorful dab is to take another dab. The ritual, the flavor, and the overall experience keep me coming back and on a perpetual hunt for the best hash oil. So fire up your banger or flip on your e-nail, and let’s work our way through this list of the best strains for dabbing this 7/10.

Sour Diesel True Sours are harder and harder to find these days, but their resin is great for hash making, and the pungent sour flavors are even more enticing to dab. Bursting with dank, skunky aromas highlighted by sharp gasoline and the occasional hint of citrus or pine. A dab of Sour D will skyrocket you to an elevated mood and have you wondering how you dabbed through a gram so fast.

GMO

GMO, or really any strain that is heavy on Garlic terps, is a hash maker’s dream. With resin heads that want to fall off the stalk effortlessly, it’s one of my favorite cultivars to wash for rosin. Its funky, sharp aroma of garlic and pungent chemical fumes isn’t for everyone, but if the smell leaves you intrigued, be ready for a dab that might just change your whole outlook on cannabis flavor.

Trop Cherry Citrus strains can be polarizing, with many finding the bright orange terpene profiles of strains like Trop Cherry to be too commonplace in the constant search for new flavors. However, when something’s good, it’s good no matter what the public outcry might be. Lately, Trop Cherry has been one of my favorite citrus strains to dab. The uplifting flavors provide a spark in my brain and remind me of fresh-squeezed orange juice with a splash of cherry grenadine.

Wedding Cake

Some classic, sweet gas always makes for a proper dab. Wedding Cake’s rich flavors of vanilla and sharp gas fumes will rev up your endocannabinoid system and surprise you with its potent punch. If Wedding Cake isn’t available, ask for other gassy strains like Animal Crackers, a dank earthy alternative, or Grape Gas for something pungent yet subtly fruity.

The Original Z or Zkittlez The unstoppable, award-winning candy terps of Zkittles are undeniable, especially when dabbed. A quick search will yield a list longer than a CVS receipt, full of all the competitors who’ve won hash contests and cups with this strain. There is a good reason for that! The unique fruit flavors have an exceptional sweetness that is the closest thing to dabbing candy, only with THC instead of corn syrup. Personally, I think The Original Z is one strain that is always better dabbed rather than combusted. The nuanced candy flavors shine brighter when this strain is made into hash oil.

Lemon Peel

Citrus terps are common in cannabis, but typically they lean towards the orange side of things, thanks in large part to Tangie’s strong legacy for producing top-notch hash. With that in mind, Lemon Peel stands out from the crowd for its sweet lemony flavors and the rich hash it produces. When done right, it reminds me of a thick lemon custard and always puts me in a good mood.

Great! Now I want a dab of Lemon Peel!

Papaya Papaya doesn’t tend to be the prettiest-looking flower. So many growers and smokers pass it over, but talk to anyone who’s dabbed it, and they’ll tell you that the sharp flavors are sure to put a smile on your face. Papaya has the taste of over-ripe, slowly fermenting tropical fruit, which might be a little off-putting to some at first, but the flavors are so unique and finish with a sweetness that makes you want to try it again just to confirm that your body isn’t playing tricks on you.

Mimosa

Like I said above, citrus terps are everywhere, and that causes some of the best to get lost in the shuffle or blend together on dispensary shelves. However, Mimosa is one of my long-standing favorites for its sweet finish and soaring blissfulness. The influence of Purple Punch on its tangerine palate is something that helps it stand out against the other orange terps of the world. Personally, I’ve been digging Mintmosa lately, a hybrid of Mimosa’s sweet orange citrus with a skunk punch from WiFi Mints. The best of both sweet citrus and funky dankness that I can’t seem to get enough of.

Chemdawg Just like GMO, Chemdawg, Chemdog, ChemD, Chem 91, and all the other Chem strains are some of my first choices when it comes to dabbing for potency and flavor combined. The chemical-fueled flavors are some of my favorite terps and always seem to be a strong indication of high-octane effects and mind-numbing euphoria.

Did I miss your favorite strain to dab? Let me know what your dabbing for 7/10 this year or if there’s something new I’m missing that deserves a place in my hash stash.

Happy 7/10 y’all!

