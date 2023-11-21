Camino Wild Berry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023

90 points out of 100
Price: $15
A legend in the world of cannabis confections, San Francisco’s Kiva has expanded from their early days of chocolate-focused creations to become a prime player in the edibles market. Easily identified by their signature tins, Kiva’s Camino line feature terpene-tailored gummies crafted with fresh fruit flavors and an array of different formulas to put your mind at ease. They execute the plan once again to perfection with Camino’s Wild Berry Chill gummies.
Dosed at 5mg THC a piece, these delectable sweets featuring calming terpenes (including linalool and beta-caryophyllene) blended with the taste of fresh raspberries and wild blackberries. The result is an edible that fully delivers on the chill — and may just have you going back for more.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
