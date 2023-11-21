Camino Wild Berry Chill Gummies—Kiva, CA, fall 2023

90 points out of 100

Price: $15

A legend in the world of cannabis confections, San Francisco’s Kiva has expanded from their early days of chocolate-focused creations to become a prime player in the edibles market. Easily identified by their signature tins, Kiva’s Camino line feature terpene-tailored gummies crafted with fresh fruit flavors and an array of different formulas to put your mind at ease. They execute the plan once again to perfection with Camino’s Wild Berry Chill gummies.

Dosed at 5mg THC a piece, these delectable sweets featuring calming terpenes (including linalool and beta-caryophyllene) blended with the taste of fresh raspberries and wild blackberries. The result is an edible that fully delivers on the chill — and may just have you going back for more.