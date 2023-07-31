Each month, Leafly highlights a trending strain you should know about—we call it Leafly HighLight. This month cut yourself a slice of Georgia Pie. Above, Georgia Apple Pie grown by Sense SF (David Downs/Leafly)

This summer, connoisseur smokers start a forest fire of the stone fruit dessert strain Georgia Pie all across the US. Why? Because it’s Gelatti x Kush Mints, with a peach, apricot, and tree fruit note; and it’s bred by the best—Seed Junky Genetics—with a chill, hybrid, summer party vibe.

Georgia Pie appears on nearly 2,000 menus listed on Leafly—up nearly 100% from a year ago. Now a top 200 strain in availability, Georgia Pie is officially our Leafly HighLight for August.

Dispensaries serve Georgia Pie as top-shelf flower for $50 an eighth, as well as 6-star ice water hash worth more per gram than gold.

The Cookies brand helped build the flavor into a nationwide wave, and it’s fast-becoming a staple. For example, smokers in Detroit have 129 Georgia Pie products on menus—from pre-rolls, to jars, to vapes, to dabs.

Georgia Pie (Courtesy Cookies)

Breeders remix Georgia Pie into the newest of the new-new like Georgia Pie x Z, and Cereal A La Mode. Georgia Pie went into Khalifa Kush and Cookies’ new Babby Powder.

Georgia Pie sports a review score of 4.6 out of 5, with 134 written reviews, and nearly 5,000 likes. One Leafly just reads: “Damn son.”

Testing into the mid-20s of THC percentage—the potent, hybrid cultivar elicits a mood lift, good vibes, and a mission to the refrigerator.

“This strain is best used at family reunions and all-you-can-eat buffets.”

Reviewers report using it for anxiety, stress, and pain.

“Nice chill body high that helped me with chronic pain which is amazing, but the thing that made this the one for me is the feeling of relaxed joy that it gave me.”

How much does Georgia Pie cost?

You can get Georgia Pie cheap, or pricey—the quality varies. The cultivar matures into a commodity crop on one end, and top-shelf zaza on the other.

The top in California includes Rosin Tech Labs Georgia Pie one-gram disposable vapes for $70, or $94 grams of ice water hash. That’s worth more than gold. On the low end, Washington has an ounce of Georgia Pie flower for $40.

Georgia Pie flower spot prices around the US:

3.5 grams of flower Denver, CO $30 Detroit, MI $40 Buffalo, NY $50 Chicago, IL $60

Georgia Pie seeds

Cereal A La Mode from Fiore with Powerzzup makes a splash. (David Downs/Leafly)

If you want to sit down at the table for America’s connoisseur cannabis conversation, get the scoop on Georgia Pie. The parents, Gelatti and Kush Mints? Foundational. Breeder Seed Junky Genetics has plenty of new seeds for sale working offspring of both strains.

Powerzzzup made Cereal A La Mode with Cereal Milk x Georgia Pie—so look out for his seeds on Cookies Seedbank. Breeder Exotic Genetix made Southern Sugar with it.

Raw Genetics might work G.P. the hardest—they have Cherry Paloma, Zkittlez Pie, Kaiju Breath, Georgia Pie S1, Georgia Apple Pie, GMO Pie, and Galaxy Glaze.

Go with reputable, domestic, original breeders for the best results

Georgia Pie awards

The next award-winner. CAM-grown Georgia Pie x Z in Cali. (David Downs/Leafly)

Georgia Pie has an award-winning pedigree in the parents, Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Pie itself has stepped into some very competitive rings and came home with trophies. A GP took second in hybrid flower in Oklahoma’s Medical Cup, grown by Tradecraft Farms. And Georgia Pie also took a third in sungrown flower in 2022’s The Emerald Cup, grown by Farmer and the Felon x Cookie Fam.

Georgia Pie terpenes

Georgia Pie’s peach, apricot, and tree fruit smells come out of the unique combination of aroma molecules called terpenes. Caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene stand out in Georgia Pie, according to averages of lab tests. The caryophyllene functions as the gassy backbeat, while the zesty limonene and exotic pinene play a duet with the lesser terpenes. You can shop by terp on the Strains section of the Leafly site.

Other highlights this August

Can’t buy our HighLight? Don’t cry, dry your eyes—with three related, popular picks.

Kush Mints

Triple-A-grade Kush Mints grown by C.A.M. in California

Celebrate 25 years of Bubba Kush with Kush Mints (Animal Mints x Bubba Kush). This Georgia Pie parent hits like an Andes candy—minty, chocolate, kushy goodness. Great for later afternoon and evenings when you need to chill out.

Gelatti

Triple-A-grade Gelatti grown by MOCA Humboldt in California. (David Downs/Leafly)

Explore the other parent of Georgia Pie—Gelatti (Gelato x Biscotti). This Cookie Fam creation hits even more calming than the partner Kush Mints or the hybrid daughter. Reviewers report gas, sour, floral goodness in this dessert strain.

Babby Powder

Yup, two Bs in the name. Khalifa Kush and Cookies’ Babby Powder. Khalifa Kush x Georgia Pie. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Tune into this year’s Georgia Pie remix—Khalifa Kush’s Babby Powder with Cookies. So-named for the epic dusting of trichomes on the nugs, Babby Powder pours gas of Georgia Pie’s peachy dessert, and hits hybrid.

And that’s it for our August HighLight, so go out and smoke those flavors. We’d gladly head out on summer vacation with a jar of any of these—indeed we have!