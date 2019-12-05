The Leafly 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

The Leafly 2019 Holiday Gift GuideLeafly StaffDecember 5, 2019
Have you ever imagined yourself on desert holiday? Enjoying the calm, quiet of the landscape with a pre-roll in hand, feeling the hot sun on your skin as you take a CBD-assisted nap or passing the bong around a cozy fire with your friends?
Leafly traveled to California’s Masaya house to conjure up a true cannabis holiday, complete with five categories of good vibes including CBD to ingest or inhale, skincare for the skin you’re in, accessories for a dope cannabis lifestyle, vapes, bongs, and rigs (oh my!), and of course, products from the best coast in the USA.
Take a page out of our guide and get inspired to give this holiday season. There’s something for everyone on your gift list, including a little something for yourself.
Part one: CBD to ingest or inhale
Part two: for the skin you’re in
Part three: vapes, bongs, and rigs
Part four: made in California
Part five: lifestyle accessories