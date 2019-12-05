 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
December 5, 2019
The Leafly 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

December 5, 2019
(Alex Manning/Leafly)

Have you ever imagined yourself on desert holiday? Enjoying the calm, quiet of the landscape with a pre-roll in hand, feeling the hot sun on your skin as you take a CBD-assisted nap or passing the bong around a cozy fire with your friends?

Leafly traveled to California’s Masaya house to conjure up a true cannabis holiday, complete with five categories of good vibes including CBD to ingest or inhale, skincare for the skin you’re in, accessories for a dope cannabis lifestyle, vapes, bongs, and rigs (oh my!), and of course, products from the best coast in the USA.

Take a page out of our guide and get inspired to give this holiday season. There’s something for everyone on your gift list, including a little something for yourself.

Part one: CBD to ingest or inhale

Part two: for the skin you’re in

Part three: vapes, bongs, and rigs

Part four: made in California

Part five: lifestyle accessories

Leafly Staff

Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology.

