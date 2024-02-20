Jack Fruit—A Golden State, CA, winter 2024

91 points out of 100
Looking for a modern Jack Herer to spice up your day? Keep an eye out for Jack Fruit, a more fine and complex terpinolene strain for 2024, bred by Raw Genetics. Jack Fruit brings together the classic, sativa hybrid J1, but crosses it to a dessert strain Puffo Gelato (that’s Blue Sherbert x French Toast).
Jack Fruit keeps all the Jacky goodness, but adds this delicious fruit rind layer that transfers to the smoke. This stuff did not last long around the house—it’s so great for daytime work. Award-winning Redding, CA brand A Golden State said they were hunting a Jack Fruit for a potential run in 2024. This one ain’t for sale yet, but rest assured: When we know, you’ll know, too. Go check out A Golden State’s new flagship store and watch the grass grow in real time.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.