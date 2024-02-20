Mule Fuel—Alpenglow Farms, CA, winter 2024

92 points out of 100

Price: $30/eighth

Our favorite metric for amazing weed? Did we smoke it too fast to take a picture? Alas, such was the case with Mule Fuel, a cross of GMO x Lurch with some awesome skunk, diesel, lemon and leather smells.

Mule Fuel was in the running to be a top 12 hot strain of 2024, but other strains barely edged it out. So we were delighted to see Southern Humboldt County Alpenglow Farms’ Mule Fuel make the Solful Handpicked Reserve menu. Solful is America’s best dispensary to buy sungrown—period. The famed creator of Peanut Butter Breath, the breeder Thug Pug brings us this GMO cross to one of his breeding strains, Lurch. We loved Mule Fuel after dinner when it was time to wind down with something strong and distinctive, akin to blended scotch. A crazy steal at $30.