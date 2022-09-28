Mule Fuel
Mule Fuel effects are mostly calming.
Mule Fuel potency is higher THC than average.
Mule Fuel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Mule Fuel – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Mule Fuel sensations
Mule Fuel helps with
- 56% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 43% of people say it helps with Stress
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
