Strains & products Portland’s best cannabis strains of summer 2021 David Downs June 16, 2021 MAC1 from LOWD will flatten a tourist. (Photo by Resinated Lens; Courtesy of LOWD)

Damn, Portland—you crazy.

This summer, Stumptown stoners hit the rarest, strongest, most affordable herb in the known universe.

Oregon’s ancient and loose medical cannabis program spawned one the world’s first adult-use markets all the way back in 2014. The rec scene grew too robust and farmers grew too much pot. Prices collapsed to $6 per eighth-ounce by 2019.

Homeostasis has since returned. Brands like Decibel Farms, PDX Organics, Archive Portland, and LTRMN have set the tempo for high-key chronic. Portland has more than 200 dispensaries, offering elite produce from the likes of Alibi Farms, Fenario Farms, and The Heights, Co.

How have you not booked a stony weekend? The sun is about to come out for the summer.

After you book, check out this list: Portland’s best cannabis strains of summer 2021. These picks come sorted by activity and are based on strain search traffic, menu prevalence, Cup winners, and Instagram stars.

Smoke ‘em all and let us know what you think!

Juicy daytime cultivars

Two guava strains won People’s Choice Cups in Oregon recently. These modern, potent fruit strains go down fabulously at any function.

We see Lemon Meringue dominating this year; spotted at Bridge City Collective , grown by Oregrown

, grown by Oregrown Strawberry Fields is also stomping it; spotted at Power Plant on Thurman , grown by Atlas

Punch party

Purple Punch offspring have plenty of fight in them. Check these contenders in 2021.

Portlanders are puffing a vacay in a bowl of Papaya Punch—grown by Meraki Gardens at Weed Land and by Decibel Farms

and by Decibel Farms Oregrown has a fancy Rozay Punch for Rose City dwellers

has a fancy Rozay Punch for Rose City dwellers PDX Organics has an OJ Orange Julius (Purple Punch x Jelly Breath) that pairs with their award-winning Mimosa #2

Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch is Slurricane—and Portland remains Slurricane-landia this year. See Cosmic Treehouse’s at Weed Land.

LOWD has Punch Breath that hits a little bit harder. (Photo by Resinated Lens; Courtesy of LOWD)

Also in the flavor zone:

Zkittlez offspring continue to deliver syrupy, sweet, fruity, and tropical terps and chillaxing power this year.

Grab Purple Zkittlez from Oregon KGB at Deanz Greenz

Paradise Seeds’ fruity Wappa is huge in Oregon, grown by Lifted Northwest, selling at Gras Cannabis

Fruity creamy Bonkers crosses a Lemon Tree mother and a Cookies and Cream F2 father; from growers Deep Creek Gardens at TreeHouse Collective

New for chart-topping glues in 2021—elite brand LTRMN has the strain Future at Bridge City Collective. That’s Glue and Starfighter, for a heavier effect. 🛸

Prefer the old school, Unc?

Scoop OreKron Lemon OG at Silver Stem Fine Cannabis

Or even more old school, hunt down some epic Moby Dick—a mythical White Widow x Haze—spotted at Power Plant on Thurman , grown by Deez Nugz

Blazing night tree

As the sun sets, Portland gets heavy—as in knockout, high-THC cultivars others like to copy.

In top-shelf cake strains, Ice Cream Cake makes tourists scream. Fresh this Cake season:

Alibi Farms’ London Pound Cake at Curaleaf

LA Kush Cake from King’s Cannabis at Archive Portland

Ever since the medical days, Oregon has known Cookie genetics almost as well as Cali does.

LOWD unleashes a monster MAC 1; Farma carries LOWD

carries LOWD Meanwhile, Lemonnade PDX serves hot, fresh Apple Fritter from KNF Farms

serves hot, fresh Apple Fritter from KNF Farms For even fancier dessert, living soil growers at Flowersmith bang bananas, Cookie, and OG flavors together in Banana Cream Truffles; catch them at Eden Cannabis

The clout is also strong with Fenario Farms’ I95 x G33 x Wilson—a heavy-hitting OG/GSC/tropical thing. Sheesh!

MAC 1 on the branch. (Photo by Resinated Lens; Courtesy of LOWD)

For bed, Portlanders keep picking Chocolate Hashberry—grown by the likes of Longshot, at Floyd’s Fine Cannabis.

OK—you got 20-ish flavors to pack into a summer that’s maybe 90 days long.

Better get to it!

