Tropical Burst—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023

100 points out of 100
Price: $45/eighth
Batch size: 20-30 pounds
One of Seed Junky Genetics breeder J Beezy’s favorite current smokes, Tropical Burst is basically a perfect Zkittlez. It’s a cross of (Orange Push Pop x Banana Cream Cake) to Zkittlez bx2. So it’s refined Z with more creamy orange and some banana cake. Wow. You can see the Cake in the better size, color, structure and density of Tropical Burst compared to original Z. It’s bigger, more white with resin, and less spongy. The tropical fruit syrup and cake smell bursts from the well-designed mylar bag. It’s really loud, and breaks up dusty, chewy, and like powdered sugar.
It really is a tropical burst that follows through to the full-bodied, ample taste. References here include tropical taffy, orange push pops, and banana cake. The effect is a very strong, deep sativa hybrid—you are high. JBeezy gets creative on it, and you could see diving into a project and getting into a flow state on it. But carrying a Zoom meeting and multitasking is a no-go. Take it with some chores and call me when you’re done. For lovers of Z, Mimosa, Forbidden Fruit, and Sherbanger. I don’t know how you can craft a better bud—100 points, and a legendary way to ring in the New Year.
About our ratings
Leafly Ratings’ 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top-shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Ratings, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly expert reviewers are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.