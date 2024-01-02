Tropical Burst—Seed Junky Genetics, CA, winter 2023

100 points out of 100

Price: $45/eighth

Batch size: 20-30 pounds

One of Seed Junky Genetics breeder J Beezy’s favorite current smokes, Tropical Burst is basically a perfect Zkittlez. It’s a cross of (Orange Push Pop x Banana Cream Cake) to Zkittlez bx2. So it’s refined Z with more creamy orange and some banana cake. Wow. You can see the Cake in the better size, color, structure and density of Tropical Burst compared to original Z. It’s bigger, more white with resin, and less spongy. The tropical fruit syrup and cake smell bursts from the well-designed mylar bag. It’s really loud, and breaks up dusty, chewy, and like powdered sugar.

It really is a tropical burst that follows through to the full-bodied, ample taste. References here include tropical taffy, orange push pops, and banana cake. The effect is a very strong, deep sativa hybrid—you are high. JBeezy gets creative on it, and you could see diving into a project and getting into a flow state on it. But carrying a Zoom meeting and multitasking is a no-go. Take it with some chores and call me when you’re done. For lovers of Z, Mimosa, Forbidden Fruit, and Sherbanger. I don’t know how you can craft a better bud—100 points, and a legendary way to ring in the New Year.