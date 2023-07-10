98 points out of 100

Spring/Summer, 2023

Price: N/A

Wesley’s Wish hangs out even lower on the THC spectrum than these other stellar high-CBD strains.

Bred by Oni Seeds, this cross of Pineapple Tsu X Purple Hindu Kush low-THC flower comes from East Fork Cultivars, a family-owned business changing the narrative around classifying strains by the indica-sativa-hybrid model. East Fork turns out two versions of Wesley’s Wish: a type 2 flower (CBD and THC) and type 3 flower (CBD-dominant), both grown in the open air. Both replace the psychoactive properties typical of cannabis with toned-down subtle effects.

The type 2 strain humbly boasts 8% CBD and less than 1% THC, which means fewer high thoughts and increased self-awareness.

—reviewed by Shannon Ullman