98 points out of 100
Spring/Summer, 2023
Price: N/A
Wesley’s Wish hangs out even lower on the THC spectrum than these other stellar high-CBD strains.
Bred by Oni Seeds, this cross of Pineapple Tsu X Purple Hindu Kush low-THC flower comes from East Fork Cultivars, a family-owned business changing the narrative around classifying strains by the indica-sativa-hybrid model. East Fork turns out two versions of Wesley’s Wish: a type 2 flower (CBD and THC) and type 3 flower (CBD-dominant), both grown in the open air. Both replace the psychoactive properties typical of cannabis with toned-down subtle effects.
The type 2 strain humbly boasts 8% CBD and less than 1% THC, which means fewer high thoughts and increased self-awareness.
—reviewed by Shannon Ullman
Never miss a rating: Subscribe to Leafly Newsletters, and download the Leafly App.
About our ratings
Leafly Weed Spectator 100-Point Scale
- 95-100 Perfect: exemplary cannabis
- 90-94 Outstanding: a cannabis product of superior character and style
- 85-89 Very good: a weed with special qualities
- 80-84 Good: a solid, well-made weed
- 75-79 Mediocre: a smokeable weed that may have minor flaws
- 50-74 Not recommended
How we rate
Dried, cured, packaged, and sold buds, reviewed from bag in tastings, are given a single score. We focus on aroma, taste, effect, look, pedigree, cultivation method, and more.
Special Designations
Our editors focus on excellent, widely available ganja at a reasonable price. Special qualities include:
Top shelf: It ain’t cheap, or necessarily plentiful, but it’s really good. Welcome to the top shelf.
Smart Buys: Fine, affordable, broadly available pot.
Leafly News cannabis ratings and ethics
Leafly News aims to retain and expand its expertise, authority, and trust.
Expertise is built through years of reviews, interviews with growers, visits to weed regions, and accumulated knowledge about cannabis horticulture, flavors, history, and culture. Leafly News’ editors and freelancers have a combined 50 years of experience with cannabis.
We aim to be accurate and independent, with policies including:
- Actual tastings—If we didn’t smoke it, we’re not reviewing it. At Leafly Weed Spectator, all ratings come from multiple tastings.
- Independence—Leafly weed spectators are paid by Leafly and are independent. We accept review samples with no promise of coverage. Leafly rating staff cannot accept bribes. We generally pay our own expenses and report on what the readers want to see.