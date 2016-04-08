ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 231 reviews

Purple Hindu Kush

aka Purple Hindu, PHK

Citrus
Peppery
Pine

CalmingEnergizing

Purple Hindu Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

Relaxed 70%
Sleepy 51%
Happy 40%
Euphoric 36%
Hungry 24%
Stress 31%
Insomnia 27%
Pain 26%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Purple Afghani
Hindu Kush
Purple Hindu Kush

