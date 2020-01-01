 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Legend OG
Indica

Legend OG

by Cannabis On Fire

Write a review
Cannabis On Fire Cannabis Flower Legend OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Legend OG

Legend OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.

About this brand

Cannabis On Fire Logo
Cannabis On Fire - Oakland Cаnnаbіѕ Delivery provides safe, соnvеnіеnt ассеѕѕ tо mеdісіnаl cannabis without vіѕіtіng a dіѕреnѕаrу. Medical cannabis orders shipped overnight throughout Oakland! Voted best Oakland cannabis delivery service. The Cаnnаbіѕ On Fire menu fеаturеѕ a vаrіеtу оf your favorite cannabis flоwеrѕ, еdіblе brands, hаѕh, wаx, concentrates and bеvеrаgеѕ. We also рrоvіdе аll thе gear nееdеd fоr a nеw patient оr ѕеаѕоnеd рrо users. Cаnnаbіѕ On Fіrе delivers to Oakland, Albany, Berkeley, Piedmont, Emeryville, Alameda,San Leandro, Hayward, Danville, Walnut Creek, Palo Alto ,Mountain View, San Jose, Fremont, Newark,Union City, Castro Valley, Dublin, Pleasanton, San Francisco. Voted best Oakland Cannabis Delivery Service.