Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) is a potent mix of an OG Kush x Durban Poison x Cherry Kush mother backcrossed with a prime-looking OG Kush father creating possibly one of the best Northern California strains of all time. The Girl Scout Cookies strain is classified as a hybrid, with a 60% indica and 40% sativa genetic makeup. Its lineage hails from the mega-popular strains Durban Poison (a sativa) and OG Kush (a hybrid).
on September 29th, 2019
This strain is very popular and famous people like it as well and very potent
on September 29th, 2019
Girl Scout cookies. Is a strain you would like sweet and high thc. These seeds are amazing if you grow outdoor because it grows a decent size and nice amount of yields. They are fast responding and are very nice. They also give you free seeds on every order. The GSC plants are big and smell great it smell sweet and strong at the same time. Definitely recommend them they are very nice and the genetics are great.
on September 29th, 2019
I always liked girl scout cookies and these specific seeds were the best they all spouted but one seed but I contacted the Company and they sent me a replacement they just took off and in week 10 they were huge and smelled beautiful the buds were big. When I harvested the buds they tasted sweet and potent. Really liked the seeds. I will recommend to anyone who likes weed that is sweet and strong.
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.