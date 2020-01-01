 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Jedi Kush

by Cascade High

About this product

CascadeHigh's Jedi Kush offers a deep Indica experience, emitting strong diesel and skunky aromas upon first whiff. This strain unusually awakens both mind and body, covering the mind with a euphoria that leads into a flash of mental clarity, while eliminating any pain leftover in the body.

About this strain

Jedi Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cali Connection’s Jedi Kush brings together the forces of Death Star and SFV OG Kush, an indica alliance that will awaken both mind and body. Jedi Kush’s timid aroma isn’t fully realized until a bud is cracked open, releasing a complex fusion of sour skunk and tangy diesel. Dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, a sensation that builds over time into bolting cerebral energy. This lethargy-free strain is a great way for patients to get a powerful dose of cannabinoids during the day while treating ailments like pain, PTSD, depression, stress, headaches, and appetite loss. Jedi plants show resilience in outdoor gardens but also thrive indoors with a flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks.

About this brand

Our mission is to consciously and responsibly cultivate quality cannabis for a consistently enjoyable user experience.