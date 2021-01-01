 Loading…

Hybrid

Delta 8 Pineapple Express Disposable Pen

by Hemp General Store

Delta 8 Pineapple Express Disposable Pen
About this product

Take a trip on the tropical train as you hop out and handpick fresh pineapple, mangos, and apples. You'll experience perfect hints of sweet flower and pine on this jungle jubiliee! DRIP Cannabinoids Disposable Vapes are made with premium Delta-8 and natural terpenes in a convenient disposable device.

About this brand

Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale. Find us at our storefront at hempgeneral.store

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

