Pineapple Express Flower by Clandestine Gardens
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
About this brand
Clandestine Gardens
Clandestine Gardens formed with the intent to produce and process the finest cannabis in Washington State. The team optimizes extreme care in handling the product from start to finish. They practice with an old school vibe, and with knowledge of harvesting the finest of crops.