 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. A-Dub (14g) - Small Buds
Hybrid

A-Dub (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Write a review
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower A-Dub (14g) - Small Buds
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower A-Dub (14g) - Small Buds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ A-Dub is an indica-dominant hybrid that placed second in the High Times’ “Earth’s Strongest Strains” list of 2014. A-Dub has a diverse and powerful lineage, crossing four parent strains: the sativa Sour Diesel, indica Sour bubble, indica Alien Dawg, and hybrid Chemdawg. It emits a skunky, fruity scent that tastes like fresh soil.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. Logo
Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

About this strain

A-Dub

A-Dub
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Coming from the ever-popular Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Chemdawg family tree, A-Dub has a solid reputation for its potency. This hybrid produces a well-balanced effect, creating a euphoric, happy buzz that is a great influence when expressing your creativity. Sour Double (a Sour Diesel/Sour Bubble cross) and Alien Dawg (Alien Technology crossed with Chemdawg) combine to birth this magnificent flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review