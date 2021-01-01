About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Apples and Bananas (Platinum Cookies x GDP x Gelatti) is a Sativa dominant hybrid that offers a fruity aroma, rich with apples and spices. The banana is harder to make out in the midst of gassy fumes and a strong pine odor. The flavor of sour apples and spices mix with the funky taste of gas and pine for a unique flavor. Users have reported a powerful cerebral euphoria, with a numbing body buzz. This versatile hybrid can very easily be used to wake and bake, or as a late night snack. Apples and Bananas is a versatile hybrid that reviewers say could fit the needs of many users, especially those looking for potency!