MAC (14g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) is a Sativa dominant hybrid (Starfighter X Columbian Strain). MAC has a musky nose with accents of sour citrus and a taste that is zesty, sweet, and floral. Reviewers have described the effects of MAC as mentally stimulating with enhanced cerebral activity.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
MAC
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Mac, aka Miracle Alien Cookies, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. MAC produces creative effects that are happy and uplifting. This strain features a smooth orange flavor that is balanced out by floral accents on a sweet, earthy finish. Growers say MAC nugs are gorgeous and covered in resin. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and depression.
