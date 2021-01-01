 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Cheese
Indica

Blue Cheese

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Write a review
Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Flower Blue Cheese

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Cloud Cover Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review