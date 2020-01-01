 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. GMO Cookies GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

GMO Cookies GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower GMO Cookies GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower GMO Cookies GRAND CRU 3.5G Indica Flower

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Earthy Coffee & Fruit SENSATION Relaxed Happiness Uplifting Euphoria WHEN TO USE Nighttime 3.5G INDICA Flower

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.