  5. GMO Cookies: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll
Hybrid

GMO Cookies: Grand CRU 40 .5G Pre-Roll

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

For those that boldly live life in the fast lane, Grand CRU 40’s go full-throttle with 40%+ THC! Specially crafted for the highly experienced smoking elite, these high-powered half gram pre-rolls are packed with Grand CRU’s premium indoor flower and are heavily infused with shatter for peak pleasure.

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies, also known as as "Garlic Cookies" is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Girl Scout Cookies with Chemdawg. This strain produces a euphoric high with mentally uplifting effects. Consumers say Garlic Cookies promotes an incredible body high that leaves you feeling relaxed and free from pain. In large doses, this strain may lock you to the sofa and make you feel sedated. As a descendent from Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect louds flavors from Garlic Cookies, like a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste that lingers on your tastebuds. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to growers, Garlic Cookies flowers into light green, spade-shaped buds that are dusted with white trichomes and curly orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Mamiko Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

