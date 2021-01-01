Kush Mints 3.5G Indica Flower
About this product
TASTE + SCENT MInt, Coffee & Cookies Sweet, Woody & Coffee SENSATION Calm Mind & Body Relaxing & Sleepy WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
About this strain
Kush Mints
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
