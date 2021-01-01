 Loading…

Veterans Care Project: GG4 Pre-Rolls 2g 5-pack

by Curaleaf

About this product

Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning) Breeder: GG Strains Lineage: Chem's Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel Aroma/flavors: Pungent + earthy + sour Patient's Report: Heavy handed euphoria and relaxation Notes & effects: Feels like being "glued" to the couch. In 2019, Curaleaf launched a nationwide initiative with the VCP to help bring additional visibility to this important issue and help the millions of veterans dealing with chronic pain and other conditions have better access to quality medical cannabis. Curaleaf created a new pre-roll box with the VCP logo and 5 small pre-rolls inside, and rolled it out at our dispensaries and through retail partners across the country. For every box sold, $1 is donated to the Veterans Cannabis Project.

About this brand

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.

About this strain

GG4

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

