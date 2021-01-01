About this product

Classification: Hybrid (Indica-Leaning) Breeder: GG Strains Lineage: Chem's Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel Aroma/flavors: Pungent + earthy + sour Patient's Report: Heavy handed euphoria and relaxation Notes & effects: Feels like being "glued" to the couch. In 2019, Curaleaf launched a nationwide initiative with the VCP to help bring additional visibility to this important issue and help the millions of veterans dealing with chronic pain and other conditions have better access to quality medical cannabis. Curaleaf created a new pre-roll box with the VCP logo and 5 small pre-rolls inside, and rolled it out at our dispensaries and through retail partners across the country. For every box sold, $1 is donated to the Veterans Cannabis Project.