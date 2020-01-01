 Loading…
  5. Oregon Diesel Live Resin Diamonds Dab Jar 1g
Indica

Oregon Diesel Live Resin Diamonds Dab Jar 1g

by Dab Society Extracts

Oregon Diesel

Oregon Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.

Dab Society Extracts Logo
Dab Society Extracts Established in 2013, we were early pioneers in cannabis extraction. Through the years we've become recognized as leaders in product quality by continuously pushing the art and science of extraction. Our process starts with focusing on the quality, complexity, and integrity of the raw materials. Sourcing only from Oregon's leading cultivators who share our unwavering passion, we are dedicated to making what we love: world class extracts.