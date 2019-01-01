About this product

Gender: Feminised Cannabis Seeds that only produce female plants Grow Type: Suitable for growing: Indoor and Greenhouse Genetics: Contains the following genes: Indica 100% Flowering: Flowers for about 50 - 60 days Height: Grows into about 50 - 100 cm plants Yield: Yield is about 400 - 500 grams per m2 THC: High THC - 18% CBD: High CBD - 1.4% Climate: Barney's Farm Blue Cheese is suitable for the following climates: Cool and Temperate Taste: Dominant flavour is sweet and creamy berries. Associated flavours are slightly floral after taste Barney's Farm Blue Cheese Feminised is a 100% Indica and is a productive easy to grow strain yielding incredibly fragrant and tasty buds. The characteristic intense aged-cheese flavours are softened by the sweet blueberry after taste. Blue Cheese Feminised produces a short stocky plant has strong side branches that develop very heavy sticky colas during a short flowering period. With high levels of THC and CBD, the Barney's Farm Blue Cheese Feminised potent effects are calming and relaxing - a true sensation for Indica enthusiasts. A top drawer strain, Blue Cheese Feminised is a great top quality smoke and strong stone. Stoned Effect of Barney's Farm Blue Cheese "The High is quick to take hold and grabs you hard, this is not a creeper, some couch surfing is to be expected but if engaged in physical activity you get a nice relaxed muscular sensation and the floaty dream state is quite pleasant. Food tastes become more vibrant and you may experience heightened auditory sensitivity. It is a pretty thick heavy smoke that will choke you up if you take a huge rip, everyone around will enjoy the smell with you." "Good all around high, will get you feeling good and wanting to be active." "Beautifully euphoric high, very tasty smoke and vapor." "Very strong Indica, definitely good for insomnia, napping made easy." "Lots of branches, great for SCROG systems."