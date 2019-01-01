Critical Sensi Star CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Double Delicious Pure Co2 oil is made using only the BEST FLOWER and refined with a proprietary process developed by our lab technicians. The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!
This indica-heavy cross, originally bred by Delicious Seeds, is the love-child of Critical Mass and Sensi Star. Known for producing exceptionally sticky buds, Critical Sensi Star is typically short and dense in stature. Zesty hints of citrus fruit like lemon and grapefruit mix with the strong skunky odor to create a complex flavor combination. The relaxing effects will help any consumer find their happy place, even when coping with insomnia, muscle spasms, or high stress levels.