Double Delicious
Critical Sensi Star CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Double Delicious Pure Co2 oil is made using only the BEST FLOWER and refined with a proprietary process developed by our lab technicians. The end product is pure and simply AMAZING!
Critical Sensi Star effects
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
