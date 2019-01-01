About this product
Auto Blueberry® has quickly become the connoisseur choice of autoflower. It combines authentic Blueberry aroma and flavour thanks to a careful breeding program which crossed a very special Blueberry female with an indica dominant auto. Selective back-crossing until the F4 generation gave a fully automatic Blueberry, the F4 was self-pollinated to create the F5 seeds which have become a must-grow variety for anyone looking for a luxurious genuine Blueberry experience in a fast autoflower form. Most plants have the famous Blueberry flavours and colours; she will yield very well with dense solid buds that are soaked with resin and are very potent. Auto Blueberry® gives a smooth, hugely enjoyable yet powerful Indica effect which lasts several hours. Everyone should try growing this variety at least once!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blueberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.