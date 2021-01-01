Loyal GSC Crumble
by Emerald Family FarmsWrite a review
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal GSC Crumble concentrates, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, deliver aid to those looking for an incredible and transforming high. GSC’s terpenes are as bold as the spaced-out feeling enough puffs will give you. GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, was crafted by crossing two heavy hitting Cannabis classics, OG Kush and Durban Poison. The dense lime green buds are thoroughly covered in a thick blanket of trichomes with many orange pistils that can appear white due to the heavy resin production. GSC's intensely captivating high allows for an optimistic perspective and a relaxed head space. The toker is launched into an unforgiving couchlock that leaves them effectively trapped wherever they sit down to take a hit, where they will experience waves of tingles and an extreme case of the munchies. Hopefully the cookies are nearby, because getting up is going to be difficult. GSC's terpene profile makes it incredibly bold and aromatic thanks to the Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene which delicately balances a strong peppery taste with a sweet citrusy counter-flavor. These sweet and earthy aromas are truly enticing and are a delight to the senses. GSC is a true heavyweight Cannabis classic that provides a very peaceful and alleviating experience. The strong aromas and flavors make smoking this concentrate incredibly enjoyable and effective for both recreational and medicinal use. Users report relief from depression, anxiety, cramps, and appetite loss.
About this brand
Emerald Family Farms
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).
