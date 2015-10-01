Emerald Family Farms
Loyal GSC Crumble
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal GSC Crumble concentrates, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, deliver aid to those looking for an incredible and transforming high. GSC’s terpenes are as bold as the spaced-out feeling enough puffs will give you.
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, was crafted by crossing two heavy hitting Cannabis classics, OG Kush and Durban Poison. The dense lime green buds are thoroughly covered in a thick blanket of trichomes with many orange pistils that can appear white due to the heavy resin production.
GSC's intensely captivating high allows for an optimistic perspective and a relaxed head space. The toker is launched into an unforgiving couchlock that leaves them effectively trapped wherever they sit down to take a hit, where they will experience waves of tingles and an extreme case of the munchies. Hopefully the cookies are nearby, because getting up is going to be difficult.
GSC's terpene profile makes it incredibly bold and aromatic thanks to the Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene which delicately balances a strong peppery taste with a sweet citrusy counter-flavor. These sweet and earthy aromas are truly enticing and are a delight to the senses.
GSC is a true heavyweight Cannabis classic that provides a very peaceful and alleviating experience. The strong aromas and flavors make smoking this concentrate incredibly enjoyable and effective for both recreational and medicinal use. Users report relief from depression, anxiety, cramps, and appetite loss.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
