Loyal Jet Fuel Gelato Crumble
Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Jet Fuel Gelato Crumble concentrates are a delectable strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower.
Emerald Family Farms
Jet Fuel Gelato
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
