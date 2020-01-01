 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Duct Tape Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Duct Tape Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Emerald Peaks

Emerald Peaks Cannabis Pre-rolls Duct Tape Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Duct Tape

Duct Tape
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

About this brand

Emerald Peaks Logo
Emerald Peaks™ provides cannabis infused confections and healthy savory food products. For the benefit of our customers we use all natural, non-GMO & organic ingredients when possible. Emerald Peaks™ is the Height of Satisfaction™. These products have intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of these products. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children.