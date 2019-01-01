About this product

This Gorilla Glue #4 Premium flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free premium Gorilla Glue #4 flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). GG4, formerly known as Gorilla Glue #4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4. FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and pine EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, happy and uplifted Total THC: 66% - Total CBD: .11% Each package contains 0.5 Grams of premium flower rosin