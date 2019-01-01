 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Premium Flower Rosin

GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Premium Flower Rosin

by Gold Star Rosin

$30.00MSRP

About this product

This Gorilla Glue #4 Premium flower rosin was made with the highest quality pesticide free premium Gorilla Glue #4 flowers; the flowers were grown by Paradise Valley Craft Growers (Paradise Valley B.C.). GG4, formerly known as Gorilla Glue #4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with GG4. FRAGRANCE: Earthy, pungent and pine EFFECT: Relaxed, euphoric, happy and uplifted Total THC: 66% - Total CBD: .11% Each package contains 0.5 Grams of premium flower rosin

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this strain

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

About this brand

Gold Star Rosin Logo
Gold Star Rosin is Canadian company whose only focus is making the best Rosin and Rosin derived products in the world - period.