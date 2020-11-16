 Loading…

Indica

Burkle

by Grow Ohio

5.01
Grow Ohio Cannabis Flower Burkle

Burkle

Burkle

Burkle, 3rd place winner of Best Indica Flower at the 2016 Colorado Cannabis Cup, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Granddaddy Purple (though some claim it to be Purple Urkle based on the name). The result is a powerfully relaxing indica that consumes the body with calming effects that ease away pain and induce sleep. Burkle is great for a lazy evening at home, but not so great for being productive. Its sweet flavor profile is a blend of spiced licorice aromas and an earthy peppermint aftertaste. This strain is known to produce a case of the munchies which makes it a good choice for those suffering from a lack of an appetite.

5.01

Mon Nov 16 2020
S........7
Looks great. Little darkish green with a purple hint here and there. Piney earth smell, hint of lime citrus. Smokes mellow, earthy and smooth. Sticky resin after taste. Put your swimsuit on a grab the remote. You're going channel searching! Don't forget the popcorn bc you're getting the munchies. And goodnight