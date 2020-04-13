 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sky OG

by Grown Rogue

Sky OG

About this product

An Indica dominant hybrid, Grown Rogue's Sky OG is a cultivar those looking to completely separate from the aches, pains, and stress they are under. Because of the heavy Indica effect, it's a great companion for a night on the couch watching the original Star Wars series; that's under the assumption you've seen it already and are comfortable missing parts due to snoozzzzzzzzzzzing.

2 customer reviews

bwolfe1

Bruce W: The Sky is falling, this stuff kicks your ass, like nothing prior. Totally takes over, any other buzz, you may have had. Just being brave enough, to try some during the daylight hours. Instant ass kicker, which I purchased, for sleeping, and it does an excellent job of getting you to sleep. Or if you just want to be incapacitated, try this anytime of the day. Worst that can happen, is a great night’s rest. Superbly Excellent, is my rating. Coben. I rate the Sky OG very nice/10. ༼つಠ益ಠ༽つ ─=≡ΣO))

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

Grown Rogue is rooted in Southern Oregon where we began cultivating cannabis over a decade ago under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program where helped empower patients to live better and healthier lives. Grown Rogue is committed to creating high quality products, and defining the effects of those products in a clear, consistent and easy to understand manner, so consumers can enhance life experiences.