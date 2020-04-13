bwolfe1 on April 13th, 2020

Bruce W: The Sky is falling, this stuff kicks your ass, like nothing prior. Totally takes over, any other buzz, you may have had. Just being brave enough, to try some during the daylight hours. Instant ass kicker, which I purchased, for sleeping, and it does an excellent job of getting you to sleep. Or if you just want to be incapacitated, try this anytime of the day. Worst that can happen, is a great night’s rest. Superbly Excellent, is my rating. Coben. I rate the Sky OG very nice/10. ༼つಠ益ಠ༽つ ─=≡ΣO))