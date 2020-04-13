Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
An Indica dominant hybrid, Grown Rogue's Sky OG is a cultivar those looking to completely separate from the aches, pains, and stress they are under. Because of the heavy Indica effect, it's a great companion for a night on the couch watching the original Star Wars series; that's under the assumption you've seen it already and are comfortable missing parts due to snoozzzzzzzzzzzing.
on April 13th, 2020
Bruce W: The Sky is falling, this stuff kicks your ass, like nothing prior. Totally takes over, any other buzz, you may have had. Just being brave enough, to try some during the daylight hours. Instant ass kicker, which I purchased, for sleeping, and it does an excellent job of getting you to sleep. Or if you just want to be incapacitated, try this anytime of the day. Worst that can happen, is a great night’s rest. Superbly Excellent, is my rating. Coben. I rate the Sky OG very nice/10. ༼つಠ益ಠ༽つ ─=≡ΣO))
Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.