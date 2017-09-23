Grown Rogue
Sky OG
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
An Indica dominant hybrid, Grown Rogue's Sky OG is a cultivar those looking to completely separate from the aches, pains, and stress they are under. Because of the heavy Indica effect, it's a great companion for a night on the couch watching the original Star Wars series; that's under the assumption you've seen it already and are comfortable missing parts due to snoozzzzzzzzzzzing.
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
