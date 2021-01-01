 Loading…

  5. GMO Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower
Indica

GMO Cookies 3.5G Indica Flower

by High Garden

Write a review
About this product

TASTE & SCENT Diesel, Coffee, Spice, Earthy, Garlic, Onion SENSATION Relaxed, Sedation, Lifted, Peaceful Sleep WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

About this brand

The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies, (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

