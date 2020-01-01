 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG) Shatter 1g

Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG) Shatter 1g

by High Grade AZ

Write a review
High Grade AZ Concentrates Solvent Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG) Shatter 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG

Mazar x Blueberry OG is a potent indica-dominant hybrid strain that may just take you to a galaxy far, far away. No Sith genetics here—this plant is a cross between Mazar x Bluebery and OG Kush and has the strong aroma characteristic to kush strains that includes a spicy herbal scent tinged with jet fuel. This strain makes relaxation your only mission, and some users report strong body effects that include mild tingling and numbness. If pain and physical limitations are the issue, Mazar x Bluebery OG is here to rescue you. The galaxy also holds a sativa dominant variety of Mazar x Blueberry that is also often referred to as Mazar x Blueberry OG or Sativa OG.

About this brand

High Grade AZ Logo
Proposition 203 Compliant Growers & Extractors. Providing Arizona with the finest marijuana products; You can find our products for purchase at the following Dispensaries: Earth's Healing Botanica Leaf Life TruBliss Nirvana Glendale Nirvana Phoenix Nirvana Prescott Oasis North Oasis East Health For Life North Health For Life East Health for Life Crimson Emerald Gilbert Emerald Phoenix Catalina Hills Care Green Hills Patient Cetner SWC Tempe Harvest Baseline Harvest Tempe Harvest Scottsdale Harvest Havasu Harvest Avondale Harvest Cottonwood Harvest Tucson SKY Phoenix SKY Ahwatukee MUV Desert Rose Zen High Mountain Health The Holistic Center Urban Greenhouse Arizona CannabisSociety Sticky Saguaro HanaMeds Level Up The Phoenix Metro Meds The Mint Nature Med Herb N' Dispensary Kind Meds Nature's Wonder Glendale Greenhouse Phoenix Relief Center Ponderosa Botanical Care Medusa Farms Please feel free to reach out to us on social media or by email if you have any questions about availability!