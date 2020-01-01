Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
Be the first to review this product.
Phantom OG is an indica-dominant strain that begins with heightened energy and ends with a crash of full-body relaxation. Beyond its OG Kush genes, Phantom OG’s lineage is largely unknown, although many claim it’s related to the “Planetary Kush” series which includes Earth OG, Jupiter OG, Mars OG, and others. Its aroma is a rich combination of pine and lemon accented by a subtle menthol flavor. The initial euphoric jolt launches you into a happy, dreamy state of mind with fits of giggles and fixated concentration. Over time, you may notice some mental jamming, absent-mindedness, and impending sleepiness. Phantom OG is a great choice for patients treating insomnia, and others have reported its success in pain, appetite loss, and arthritis.