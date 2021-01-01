GATSBY CANNABIS COMPANY OKC EXCLUSIVE. At High Horse™️ Oklahoma, we strive to make premium medical edibles and extracts with purity and excellence in mind. By hand selecting Oklahoma’s best cannabis, we create nothing less than superb products . High Horse™️ not only puts great attention into the product itself, but the experience. From process to product to packaging; every aspect of our creations are thoughtfully curated in order to ensure our customers experience a product of the upmost quality — High Above The Rest.