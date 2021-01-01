 Loading…

Hybrid

by High Horse

High Horse Concentrates Solvent CARAMEL KUSH SUGAR

About this product

The total THC on this product is 65.34% and it’s primary terpene is Caryophyllene which is why it tends to have a slight sweet smell of cinnamon and clove.

About this brand

GATSBY CANNABIS COMPANY OKC EXCLUSIVE. At High Horse™️ Oklahoma, we strive to make premium medical edibles and extracts with purity and excellence in mind. By hand selecting Oklahoma’s best cannabis, we create nothing less than superb products . High Horse™️ not only puts great attention into the product itself, but the experience. From process to product to packaging; every aspect of our creations are thoughtfully curated in order to ensure our customers experience a product of the upmost quality — High Above The Rest.

About this strain

Caramel Candy Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Caramel Candy Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Ms. Universe bred by Dynasty Seeds. There are two distinct phenotypes, one that is Bubba-dominant and the other that is led by Ms. Universe genetics. Caramel Candy Kush expresses itself with flavors of sugary caramel, fruity notes of cherry and grape, and a creamy coffee finish that offers an immediate rush of heady effects and provide calming relief from chronic pain. The complex terpene profile and excellent resin production make this a great choice for producing hash and other concentrates.

