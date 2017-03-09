Loading…
Logo for the brand High Horse

High Horse

CARAMEL KUSH SUGAR

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 9%CBD

About this product

The total THC on this product is 65.34% and it’s primary terpene is Caryophyllene which is why it tends to have a slight sweet smell of cinnamon and clove.

Caramel Candy Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!